Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian fighter, Irakli Kurtsikidze, was killed while fighting in Ukraine, Head of the Georgian group in the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, Vano Nadiradze, reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia confirmed the information to civil.ge.

According to Nadiradze, Georgian fighter was killed on November 10.

Irakli Kutsikidze. Source: Nadiradze Vano / FB

The latest casualty brings to 41 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022.

