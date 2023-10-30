 Placeholder canvas
Georgians hold Ukrainian and Georgian flags outside Tbilisi International Airport, awaiting for repatriation of Davit Gobejishvili, fallen fighting in Ukraine. Photo: Elene Khoshtaria / Facebook
News

One More Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Nata Koridze Send an email 30/10/2023 - 18:30
1 Less than a minute

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed with Civil.ge that one more Georgian fighter, Levan Lobzhanidze was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is carrying out the necessary procedures to repatriate the body to Georgia.

This latest casualty brings to 40 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Also Read:

Tags
Nata Koridze Send an email 30/10/2023 - 18:30
1 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Opposition MPs and Speaker in Dispute over Restrictions on Saakashvili’s Visit

30/10/2023 - 17:52

Government Expands Cancer Treatment Coverage to Include Oncology Operations

30/10/2023 - 17:32

Agreement to Rebuild Sokhumi Airport Signed

30/10/2023 - 15:11

President Zurabishvili: If EU Rejects Georgian Bid, It will be a Great Victory for Russia

30/10/2023 - 14:46
Back to top button