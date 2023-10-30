One More Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed with Civil.ge that one more Georgian fighter, Levan Lobzhanidze was killed while fighting in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is carrying out the necessary procedures to repatriate the body to Georgia.

This latest casualty brings to 40 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

