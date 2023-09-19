Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian Fighter, Zakaria Shubitidze, was killed in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on September 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia confirmed to civil.ge.

Shubitidze was a member of the Georgian Legion, which has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014, and consists of around 700 to 1000 fighters, mostly Georgians, but also other foreign volunteers.

This latest casualty brings to 39 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

