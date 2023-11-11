PM and President Attend Paris Peace Forum 2023

Both the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and President Salome Zurabishvili attended the Paris Peace Forum 2023. They took part in the panel discussions.

President Salome Zurabishvili’s Address

During her speech at the panel “From Multicrisis to Multiconflicts: how to stop the vicious circle” President Zurabishvili highlighted the European Commission’s positive recommendation for Georgia’s candidate status. As she spoke about the importance of this decision she noted: “The next day there was an opinion poll that showed not the usual 80% of supporters for the European Union, but 85%. I don’t know whether we can do better. But what’s more interesting is that 75% are in favor of the European Union because of security”.

President Zurabishvili highlighted the persistent challenge of occupied territories, drawing attention to a recent incident in which Russian occupying forces killed a Georgian citizen and took another hostage. Expressing concern over Russia’s actions in occupied Abkhazia, she recalled the recent takeover of the airport and the ongoing works towards transformation of one of the ports on the Black Sea into a military base for its fleet.

“So that is Russia. And the hope is there with the European Union. And there is no doubt in the minds of the Georgians that security, the President said adding: “So, it will take time, probably as long as it will take for us to become a full member. But the process is there, and the European Union is seen from the outside as the place where you are finally secure. And I’m sure that this is the case for our partners in the eastern part of the European Union that joined a few years ago.” .

If asked to draw a map of their country, some Russians, according to President Zurabishvili, would include Ukraine or Georgia out of lack of knowledge. She stressed: “And it’s our duty, the duty of the European Union if it wants tomorrow to reconstruct some form of architecture on the continent of Europe” to make sure that Russia finally understands the importance of respecting borders.

Speaking of the main objective of the eventual peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, President stressed: “…We all have to make sure that Russia leaves all occupied territories and recognizes where its borders are.”

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s Address

During the panel discussion titled “Insights on Cooperation in a World of Rivalry: Crafting Peace and Building a Safer World: The Case of Caucasus” PM Garibashvili highlighted ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East and “frozen conflict in Georgia” saying: “So, therefore, the solution and answer to all these crises and conflicts must be peace. We – governments – must do everything to achieve peace”. He added: Of course, the challenge related to the occupation is still there. It has not disappeared, but we chose a policy of strategic patience.”

He talked at length about “Georgia’s success story” since the Georgian Dream came to power: “..Under every leadership in Georgia we had conflicts, we had wars, we had a civil war and we were losing territories. This is the only period when Georgia did not have any war, we were not losing territories and we are growing, making our country stronger and we are getting richer. This is something that brings prosperity to our population, to our people” he noted.

He emphasized that peace is crucial and the world currently requires fewer warmongers and more peacemakers. According to him, big countries, “superpowers” are capable of solving these problems.

He expressed confidence that through prudent, very careful, and wise policies, the de-occupation of the Georgian territories is achievable.

Regarding the Azebaijan-Armenian conflict, he noted: “Georgia has a strategic partnership and friendly relations with Azerbaijan. Georgia has a strategic partnership and friendly relationship with our brotherly nation – Armenia. Therefore, Georgia cannot be biased in this situation. Georgia is neutral”. PM also recalled that two years ago Georgia mediated a deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying: “Two years ago we successfully mediated – I would say that it was the first mediation and a precedent we created together with Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev – when Azerbaijan released 15 detainees through Georgian mediation and Armenia gave maps of mined territories” adding: “I want to safeguard our neutrality and our unbiased position in our region. I think this is in the interests of the 3 of us”

He concluded his speech expressing concern over the situation in Israel and by condemning terrorism and terrorist attacks on civilians.

The sixth annual Paris Peace Forum takes place on November 10-11 brings together representatives from states, international organizations, businesses, development banks to foundations and NGOs and more from around the world to find multilateral solutions for today’s challenges. This year’s theme is Seeking Common Ground in the World of Rivalry

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)