PM Garibashvili Meets French President Macron

On November 9, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, at the Élysée Palace. According to the Georgian government, the meeting focused on the European Commission’s decision to recommend Georgia’s candidacy to the European Council.

Delighted to meet with @EmmanuelMacron 🇫🇷. We are grateful for the President's support on Georgia's 🇪🇺 path! We believe that 🇫🇷 will further strengthen its political & practical support, helping us advance successfully to the next stages of the accession. pic.twitter.com/SfBc2g3tPR — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) November 9, 2023

“The Prime Minister of Georgia noted that it is a historic decision and Georgia expects a status to be granted by the European Council in December 2023, as it defines the European future of our country,” the Government of Georgia stated, adding “Irakli Garibashvili expressed his gratitude to Emmanuel Macron, for the support demonstrated on this path, thereby highlighting the great significance of the political and practical support provided by France being a leading country of the EU.”

According to the government administration, the sides have reviewed the bilateral cooperation, touched upon the regional and global security environment, and “discussed the solution to existing challenges and the positive role that can be played by Georgia in reaching security and stability in the South Caucasus.”

Prime Minister Garibashvili thanked President Macron for his “solid” support of Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and European future, and invited him to visit the country.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili left for France on November 8 to participate in the Paris Peace Forum. According to the Georgian government, Garibashvili will hold high-level meetings during his visit to France.

