PM Garibashvili Visits Brussels, Meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has met European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi on October 24. “The parties discussed the process of Georgia’s accession to the EU,” the government administration reported.

According to the Government of Georgia, Garibashvili expressed hope that “Georgia’s efforts toward implementing the reforms defined in the 12 priorities will be duly reflected in the European Commission’s report, and that the European Commission will issue a recommendation to grant the candidate status to Georgia.” PM Garibashvili and EU Commissioner Várhelyi have also discussed reforms implemented by Georgia under the Association Agreement, global developments and the security challenges.

Fruitful meeting with @OliverVarhelyi, discussed 🇬🇪's progress towards 🇪🇺 integration. 🇬🇪 is strengthening ties with the 🇪🇺, eagerly awaiting the decision on our 🇪🇺 candidacy! pic.twitter.com/43wmdcL9Qg — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) October 24, 2023

“Was good to meet PM Garibashvili. We assessed recent developments addressing the 12 key priorities which will be in the Georgia Enlargement Report,” EU Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi tweeted, adding that “the efforts of Georgia is well received. Georgia belongs to the EU family and it will get all the support on its EU path.”

PM Garibashvili visited Brussels to participate in the Global Gateway Forum organized by the European Commission. In his speech at the Forum, the Prime Minister highlighted the nation’s commitment to sustainable development and enhanced connectivity, emphasizing Georgia’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. He discussed significant infrastructure investments, including the Black Sea Submarine Electricity Cable project, an underwater fiber-optic cable, and railway and highway improvements, all aimed at making Georgia a regional hub for trade and logistics.

The Prime Minister also touched on Georgia’s efforts in renewable energy, secure transportation of hydrocarbons, and its economic growth, citing impressive GDP growth rates. He stressed Georgia’s pursuit of EU integration and its progress in achieving EU Candidate Status, as well as its unwavering commitment to democracy and transparency. Finally, the PM noted that Georgia sees itself as a vital global gateway and is dedicated to strengthening its partnerships and contributing to the European Union’s better future.

Note: This news was updated on October 26 at 11:48 to include Prime Minister’s speech.

