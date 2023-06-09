Georgian PM and German Chancellor Meet in Berlin

On a working visit to Germany, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on June 9.

According to the Georgian government , the sides discussed the “close partnership and friendly relations” between the two countries and spoke about the security environment in S. Caucasus region and the world.

Great talks w/@Bundeskanzler on 🇬🇪's EU accession progress and the need to further strengthen excellent 🇬🇪-🇩🇪 partnership. We are grateful for 🇩🇪's firm support on our 🇪🇺 integration path. We believe it will be solidified given the significant progress 🇬🇪 has already achieved. pic.twitter.com/BB1YmuW3jP — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) June 9, 2023

The government release says PM Garibashvili briefed the Chancellor on the steps taken by Georgia on its EU integration path, the reforms carried out in the country, and the “significant” progress made in implementing 12 recommendations put forth by the European Commission.

At the meeting, PM Garibashvili noted that “for Georgia, both political and practical support from member states is crucial for the next stage of the country’s accession to the European Union.”

The Georgian Prime Minister thanked the German Chancellor for his “open” support for Georgia on its path to EU integration.

