German and French Ambassadors’ Joint Statement on EU Candidacy

A joint statement issued by the Ambassadors of the Republic of France to Georgia, Sheraz Gasri and the Federal Republic of Germany to Georgia, Peter Fischer says that the European Union and Georgia have a historic opportunity for Georgia to obtain EU candidate status, “which will be the next step in Georgia-EU partnership and friendship with the goal of EU membership of Georgia.”

The Ambassadors call on “all political forces in Georgia to unite behind this goal and to work together to achieve it”.

“In this regard, we welcome the series of recent and future visits from Georgia to EU capitals and EU institutions in Brussels with meetings of Heads of State and Government, various members of government as well as between a broad representation from the Parliaments. Constructive dialogue has a great value”- reads the statement.

The Ambassadors reaffirm in the statement that the EU will stand by Georgia as it progresses towards candidate status and EU membership.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)