 Placeholder canvas
The European flag. Photo: Olivier Darbonville / Unsplash
News

German and French Ambassadors’ Joint Statement on EU Candidacy

Civil.ge Send an email 29/09/2023 - 15:56
23 1 minute read

A joint statement issued by the Ambassadors of the Republic of France to Georgia, Sheraz Gasri and the Federal Republic of Germany to Georgia, Peter Fischer says that the European Union and Georgia have a historic opportunity for Georgia to obtain EU candidate status, “which will be the next step in Georgia-EU partnership and friendship with the goal of EU membership of Georgia.”

The Ambassadors call on “all political forces in Georgia to unite behind this goal and to work together to achieve it”.

“In this regard, we welcome the series of recent and future visits from Georgia to EU capitals and EU institutions in Brussels with meetings of Heads of State and Government, various members of government as well as between a broad representation from the Parliaments. Constructive dialogue has a great value”- reads the statement.

The Ambassadors reaffirm in the statement that the EU will stand by Georgia as it progresses towards candidate status and EU membership.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 29/09/2023 - 15:56
23 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Russian Missile Ship 'Cyclone.'

Russian Missile Ship ‘Cyclone’ in Sokhumi

29/09/2023 - 16:11

The Daily Beat: 28 September

29/09/2023 - 09:00

PM Garibashvili Speaks to Media on EU status, Zurabishvili Impeachment and Other Issues

28/09/2023 - 17:55

Russian FM Lavrov: It wasn’t us who cut diplomatic ties

28/09/2023 - 12:22
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button