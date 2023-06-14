Georgia’s EU Membership Prospect Reflected in Germany’s National Security Strategy

On June 14, Germany adopted its renewed National Security Strategy, which for the first time mentions Georgia’s in the context of EU enlargement.

The subchapter “Defending Peace and Freedom” reads: “The Federal Government supports the further integration, cohesion and enlargement of the EU to include the countries of the Western Balkans, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and, in the longer term, Georgia”.

The document goes on to repeat this statement when discussing EU enlargement: “The Federal Government supports the enlargement of the European Union to include the countries of the Western Balkans as well as Ukraine, Moldova and, at a later stage, Georgia.” – says the document.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)