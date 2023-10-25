Vice-Speaker Talakvadze Speaks Solidarity at International Crimean Platform

Archil Talakvadze, Vice-Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia and the head of the Friendship Group with Ukraine, gave a speech at the the second parliamentary summit of the International Crimean Platform.

“Dear partners, now it’s your move and time to secure the place for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova within European family. Only this can provide real guarantee that new generations live in peaceful and prosperous region. We made our choice towards European integration and our nations have embarked on a path that signifies the pursuit of shared values, stability and cooperation. Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova should get a clear roadmap for the membership in the European Union. Together, we can be stronger Europe”, Talakvadze stated.

According to him, the participation of the Georgian parliamentary delegation in the Summit demonstrates the country’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people fighting for their freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized that two years after the invasion of Ukraine, Georgia remains aligned with the international community and actively participates in critical decisions and political resolutions. Georgia has extended humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, visited Bucha and Irpin, and maintained its operations in Kyiv, with Georgian diplomats working to support Ukraine.

“Ukrainian refugees in Georgia enjoy the same benefits as Georgian IPDs do. We opened schools and programs for Ukrainian children where they access education in their mother language”, Talakvadze added.

According to the Vice-Speaker of Parliament, despite the fact that Georgia itself is under existential threat and two of its regions remain occupied by Russia, it will not swerve from its commitment in the name of both the Georgian and Ukrainian nations. “Georgia’s support for Ukraine is unconditional and timeless. That’s why we are here not only as individuals from different nations, but as one united voice and one united family – it’s time to show the power that lies in our democracies,” noted Talakvadze.

