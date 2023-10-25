Solidarity Rally for Irakli Bebua Held in Tbilisi

On October 24, a rally was held in front of the parliament in solidarity with Irakli Bebua, who was illegally detained by the so-called authorities of occupied Abkhazia in the Gali district. On October 19, the Social Justice Center, a watchdog, reported that the Bebuas’ health was deteriorating.

The parents and family members of Irakli Bebua and the opposition attended the rally. Their primary demand is the release of Irakli Bebua and his return to the territory controlled by the Georgian authorities.

“Irakli’s health condition has been particularly dire lately. His physical and emotional condition is very difficult. That is why the family demands that the state immediately transfer Irakli to the controlled territory and release him. The international platform is one of the levers for Irakli’s quick release, and I think that the state is not using this lever properly. That is why we call on the state to do everything possible to release Irakli quickly,” said a member of Irakli’s family.

Irakli Bebua was detained in Abkhazia on September 30, 2020, after setting fire to a decorative banner in Abkhaz flag colors as a protest to the “victory and independence day” celebration in the district of Gali, mostly populated by ethnic Georgians. On December 7, 2020, he was sentenced to nine years in jail. He still has one year and five months to serve.

