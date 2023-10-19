French Side Has Not Contacted Us About the Father of Arras Terrorist, SSSG Chief Says

Grigol Liluashvili, the chief of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG), said that the French investigative services have not contacted the Georgian government about the father of Arras terrorist.

A few days earlier, media reports surfaced, suggesting that the father of 20-year old Mohammed Mogouchkov, who attacked and killed a teacher in Arras (France) on October 13, lives in Georgia “where he has not yet been questioned.” The terrorist was reportedly strongly imbued with jihadist ideology and influenced by his father, who was expelled from France in 2018.

Asked by journalists to follow up on this information, Grigol Liluahsvili said: “This [case] is being investigated by the French investigative services. As far as I know, they have not reached out to the Georgian side for legal assistance.” He added: “Usually the request for legal assistance is sent and then the investigation is planned. As far as I know, that hasn’t happened”.

