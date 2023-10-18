 Placeholder canvas
Source: Le Monde Arras, le lundi 16 octobre, 14h. Les élèves sont contrôlés pour entrer à l'intérieur du lycée où un hommage sera rendu au professeur Bernard.
News

Le Monde: the Father of the Arras Terrorist Allegedly Lives in Georgia

Nata Koridze Send an email 18/10/2023 - 00:12
70 1 minute read

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the father of Mohammed Mogouchkov, who attacked and killed a teacher in Arras (France) on October 13, lives in Georgia “where he has not yet been questioned”.

The Le Monde article examines the family and entourage of the terrorist, who is originally from Ingushetia in the North Caucasus, Russia. According to the article, Mohammed Mogouchkov was one of the most radicalized members of the family, as evidenced by his treatment of his mother and two sisters, and by evidence recovered by French law enforcement, including audio and video recordings in which he pledges allegiance to Islamic State and expresses hatred of France and democratic values.

He was reportedly strongly imbued with jihadist ideology and influenced by his father, who was expelled from France in 2018 and now lives in Georgia, writes Le Monde.

Tags
Nata Koridze Send an email 18/10/2023 - 00:12
70 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

President Revokes Partskhaladze’s Citizenship & Vetoes “Tents Law” Ahead of Impeachment Procedure in Parliament

17/10/2023 - 21:21

SSSG Summons the Documentary Association of Georgia Member in Connection with “Trainings Plot” Allegations

17/10/2023 - 21:07

Three Dissenting Judges of Constitutional Court: Our colleagues misinterpreted President’s constitutional mandate

17/10/2023 - 19:24

Parliament Elects Two Non-Judge Members of HCoJ

17/10/2023 - 18:13
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button