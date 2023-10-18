Le Monde: the Father of the Arras Terrorist Allegedly Lives in Georgia

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the father of Mohammed Mogouchkov, who attacked and killed a teacher in Arras (France) on October 13, lives in Georgia “where he has not yet been questioned”.

The Le Monde article examines the family and entourage of the terrorist, who is originally from Ingushetia in the North Caucasus, Russia. According to the article, Mohammed Mogouchkov was one of the most radicalized members of the family, as evidenced by his treatment of his mother and two sisters, and by evidence recovered by French law enforcement, including audio and video recordings in which he pledges allegiance to Islamic State and expresses hatred of France and democratic values.

He was reportedly strongly imbued with jihadist ideology and influenced by his father, who was expelled from France in 2018 and now lives in Georgia, writes Le Monde.