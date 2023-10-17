SSSG Summons the Documentary Association of Georgia Member in Connection with “Trainings Plot” Allegations

The Documentary Association of Georgia (DOCA) says in its statement that the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) has summoned its member Mariam Chutkerashvili for questioning in connection with the so-called “training plot” allegation. According to the statement, on September 26-29 Mariam Chutkerashvili took part in the training in the framework of “Citizens Engagement Programme”, which was co-organized by the East-West Management Institute and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The training, which was open to representatives of the cinema, theatre and other arts sectors, aimed to build links between participants and promote greater independence and efficiency for the arts sector.

According to DOCA, the SSSG has already questioned the trainers and is now gradually summoning the participants of the training for questioning. The SSSG claims that the trainings aimed at “actively recruiting activists with the intent of orchestrating the violent overthrow of Georgia’s lawfully elected government.”

DOCA states: “The Documentary Association of Georgia and the individuals behind it, including Mariam Chutkerashvili, declare that not only are we all not interested in violent actions, but we oppose violence with our values. We consider this development absurd and our colleague’s involvement in it a malicious act and an injustice. The summoning of our colleague and other training participants is viewed as pressure on the arts representatives and an act against free and creative artistic expression.”

Earlier this month, (SSSG) summoned Natalia Vatsadze, an actress, and Vakho Kareli, a photographer, in a follow-up to the same “training plot” allegations.

In connection with the same allegations SSSG had questioned three Serbian trainers affiliated with the civil society organization CANVAS, who were brought to Georgia to participate in a civil society engagement program funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Before that SSSG took a deposition from CANVAS-Georgia director, Giorgi Meladze and trainer Nino Gogiberidze in connection with the same allegation.

CANVAS, the US Embassy, and the U.S. State Department have strongly denied the charge as “false” and “mischaracterizing the nature of assistance” by the United States government.

