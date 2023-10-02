U.S. Embassy: Plot Allegations “False”

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia stated that allegations by Georgia’s State Security Service against one of its assistance projects are “false” and “fundamentally mischaracterize” the goals of U.S. assistance to Georgia. The U.S. Embassy emphasized that its assistance is transparent and said it welcomes any opportunity to discuss the government’s concerns.

“The right of citizens to freely voice their concerns and aspirations is foundational to any democracy and is a value shared by both of our countries. USAID has collaborated with CANVAS for more than two years to help people to speak up for the issues that matter to their families and communities. We have partnered with CANVAS to deliver training to mothers advocating for better cancer treatments for children and to people advocating for the rights of elderly citizens in their communities,” – reads the statement.

Decrying these “unwarranted attacks,” the U.S. Embassy reiterated that it will continue to support “Georgian organizations that are helping the people secure the future they determine and deserve, and to secure their basic rights guaranteed by the Georgian Constitution.”

