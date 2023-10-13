Bulgaria Adopts Declaration in Support of EU Candidate Status for Georgia as FM Visits Sofia

On October 13, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili began his visit to Bulgaria. He held a one-on-one meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel. After the meeting, Darchiashvili announced on social media that the Bulgarian National Assembly has adopted a declaration in favor of granting Georgia EU candidate status.

Thrilled to announce that the National Assembly of Bulgaria has adopted a declaration in favor of granting 🇬🇪 EU candidate status. Yet another bold demonstration of our friends' support for 🇬🇪! It's especially exciting that such an important decision was made during my visit to… pic.twitter.com/7zdwn3X5iG — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) October 13, 2023

As part of his visit, an expanded meeting and a joint press conference of the two Foreign Ministers are also planned.

Face-to-face meeting

During the face-to-face meeting, the Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria highlighted her country’s strong support towards Georgia’s EU integration process. She noted that Georgia “should count on Bulgaria’s political and practical support on this path”, according to the press release of the Foreign Ministry of Georgia. The parties noted that both countries share common European values.

The meeting focused on issues related to Georgia’s EU integration and fulfillment of the European Commission’s 12 recommendations. The ministers “highlighted Georgia’s vital role in European energy security and alternative transit routes” and stressed the growing importance of the Black Sea in this context.

According to the Georgian MFA, the sides stressed the importance of deepening cooperation on Black Sea related issues and discussed Bulgaria’s involvement in green energy projects. The ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation, noting increased ties at legislative and governmental levels. They highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration in economy, trade, high tech, education, culture, and agriculture and readiness foster ties between the business communities of the two countries.

Delighted to start my first visit to 🇧🇬. Met with my 🇧🇬 colleague @GabrielMariya. We had an excellent conversation on 🇬🇪- 🇧🇬 bilateral coop. Discussed Georgia’s reforms and the progress achieved on the road to 🇪🇺 integration. Emphasized the importance of granting 🇬🇪 the candidate… pic.twitter.com/m5UwidkDNR — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) October 13, 2023

