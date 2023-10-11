Zurabishvili: I don’t know how many days I have left as President

“I don’t know how many days I have left as President, but it will be very precious to me that if things go this way, this will be the last time I give an award to such an important person and generation,” President Salome Zurabishvili said as she awarded the Medal of Honor to Niko Kvaratskhelia. Kvaratskhelia, the 22-year-old founder of Feedc, who was fatally wounded in 2021 by multiple shots on Veriko Anjaparidze Street in Tbilisi, near a residential building and died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

The Constitutional Court of Georgia recently concluded three days of hearings on the Georgian Dream’s allegations that President Salome Zurabishvili violated the Constitution. The Court’s report on the matter is due to be submitted to Parliament by October 14.

Also Read: