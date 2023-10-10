Beka Grigoriadis and his Brother Sentenced by Tbilisi Court

The Tbilisi City Court sentenced Beka Grigoriadis, the father of Lazare Grigoriadis, a young man arrested on charges of violence against police during the March 7-8 protests, to five days in detention. Grigoriadis was handcuffed in the courtroom.

The judge recognized the brother of Beka Grigoriadis, Kakha Grigoriadis, as an administrative offender – he was fined 2500 GEL.

Beka and Kakha Grigoriadis were detained on October 5 during the rally against the adoption of the amendments to the law on Assemblies and Manifestations (“another Russian Law”) in front of the Parliament, which were rushed through Parliament by the parliamentary majority and adopted the following day. Beka Grigoriadis was detained under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offences, which refers to disobeying the lawful order of a police officer. His brother is charged with Article 173 and Article 166, which refers to petty hooliganism.

