Father of Lazare Grigoriadis Sews Eye and Mouth Shut Demanding Son’s Release

On June 20, Beka Grigoriadis, father of the detained Lazare Grigoriadis, sewed shut one eye and mouth, calling for the release of his son. This extreme measure took place during the “No to the Russian government – civil disobedience” rally held behind the Parliament of Georgia yesterday, starting evening to mark June 20, 2019 “Gavrilov night” protests.

The rally was organized jointly by opposition political parties, non-governmental organizations, universities, students, and engaged citizens. The organizers’ statement highlighted the numerous challenges faced by Georgian citizens on a daily basis, including “intimidation, curtailment of free speech, Russification, unemployment, and emigration.”

The organizers of the protest rally called for civil disobedience against the government responsible for them. One of their primary demands was the release of political prisoners, including Mikheil Saakashvili, Nika Gvaramia, and Lazare Grigoriadis.

