Chkhorotsku Public Schools Protest “Politically Biased Selection of Principals”

Public schools in Chkhorotsku, Kirtskhi and Akhuti in the Samegrelo region are protesting the Ministry of Education’s nomination of candidates for the positions of school principals in nearly 927 Georgian schools, most of which have only one candidate. But some 350 schools, including Chkhorotsku N2, Kirtskhi N1, and Akhuti N1 public schools, have not even scheduled elections.

The protesters are upset about what they see as an unfair process for selecting principals. They believe that political affiliations are being given priority over qualifications, which could lead to the appointment of individuals associated with the Georgian Dream political group. Their main demand is to reinstate the previous principals, who they believe were more qualified.

The current principals claim that they were pressured by the government during the last elections. They say they were asked to collect votes and that some of them were not even listed as candidates by the ministry.

The principal of Kirtskhi N1 Public School says that he has been denied the opportunity to work at another school, possibly because he did not follow government instructions during the last election.