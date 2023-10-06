President Zurabishvili: GD Motives for Impeachment “Purely Political”

President Salome Zurabishvili commented on the Constitutional Court’s impeachment hearing and said the arguments presented against her were “purely political.”

“They (GD) don’t care whether the Constitution is violated or not. Their concerns are purely political; they are angry at the President and resentful,” Zurabishvili said.

According to her, no actual legal arguments rooted in facts were put forward. “I hope the Constitutional Court will not allow the president to lose competence in foreign relations and [become] hostage to the government’s permission. Even if the violation of the Constitution is established [by the Court], it will not be considered justified or trustworthy in the society,” Zurabishvili said.

Zurabishvili stressed that the president’s passivity in this particular situation of advocating for the EU candidacy would be much more harmful to the country’s foreign policy course. According to her, the President is obliged to act as the country’s representative and to do everything to obtain the status of the EU candidate country. “The president should not be judged for fulfilling her function,” Zurabishvili noted.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)