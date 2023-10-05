PM Garibashvili “Optimistic” about Candidacy, Claims Special Concerns

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, spoke to journalists on the margins of the third summit of the European Political Union (EPC) taking place in Granada, Spain. PM Garibashvili said he was optimistic about Georgia’s prospects for the EU candidacy and warned the EU against “treating Georgia unfairly.”

“We have heard many statements, which, on the one hand, give us a reason for optimism and hope. But on the other hand, we should know that there is no shortcut – it is a long-term path that every country must take to become a member of the European Union,” the Prime Minister said. He said the government is focused on the needs of the people, including reforms, economic development, and peaceful de-occupation, “instead of focusing on the dates” of EU membership.

While calling on the European leaders to grant Georgia the candidacy, Garibashvili stressed that protecting the “country’s national interests, security” was the crucial concern for his government. While noting that he was “coordinating with the international community” and “supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” PM Garibashvili said, “We are in a very special situation” since the parts of Georgia remain occupied by Russia.

Given that the country lacks security guarantees from NATO and is not a member of the European Union, PM Garibashvili said, the Georgian government has been navigating “a challenging geopolitical situation” successfully.

“I think that common sense, rationality, foresight, and strategic thinking will prevail in the European Union, and [that] Europe will not make the same mistake it made last year when it treated Georgia unfairly,” – PM Garibashvili stressed.

The Prime Minister also said Georgia was important for Europe and the international community. In this context, he highlighted economic projects, such as linking the South Caucasus with the EU’s electricity grid. He also spoke about the “harmonious relations” that Georgia enjoys with all the neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey.

“In the context of the development of the Middle Corridor, of course, our country will have a decisive importance because this project cannot be completed unless Georgia is strong, stable, and peaceful,” PM Garibashvili said.

PM Garibashvili said, “despite the sabotage by internal and external enemies, the people and the country will win, as they will defeat these enemies and achieve the status of a candidate.”

