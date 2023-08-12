Garibashvili: China is Very Important for Us

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili sat down for an extensive interview with the China Global Television Network channel during his recent visit to China. He spoke about Georgian-Chinese relations, the decision to upgrade them to strategic partnership, Georgia’s policy in the region, why Georgia should be attractive to Chinese companies and about Georgia’s participation in the Belt and Road initiative, among other issues.

Speaking about the visit, PM Garibashvili called it visit “historic”, and expressed gratitude to China’s President Xi Jinping for the invitation.

Commenting on the meeting with President Xi and on upgrading the relations of China and Georgia to strategic partnership, Garibashivli said: “We had very successful and fruitful meeting with president Xi…” I was particularly pleased by the decision to elevate the existing relations to the next level, so Georgia and China became strategic partners…” . He also said: “Both countries will benefit from this historic decision. I am going back home with some concrete tangible results. He praised the opening ceremony of the FISU Games which he attended, calling it “fantastic”, “spectacular”, and “impressive”.

Asked about his view of President X and his take on Xi’s vision and governance Garibashivli said: “Without exaggeration president Xi is truly an exemplary leader, a visionary, a wise man, who did great things for this great nation, and who’s doing very ambitious projects and reforms for your country and for your nation” adding: “ I think he is an inspirational leader.” He then shared that during the bilateral meeting he and President Xi “spoke about the potential of sharing the experience of governance, initiatives that come from China and President Xi himself. He added: “I am very interested in strengthening our bilateral ties, relationship, and friendship and trust, with the Chinese government and president Xi”.

When asked about Georgia’s support and active participation in Belt and Road initiative, as well as about Global Development, Global Security, and Global Civilization Initiatives proposed by President Xi and how he assesses the significance of these initiatives in addressing global challenges, Garibashvilli said: “I have to tell you honestly that we fully support President Xi’s initiatives and I will tell you why: all his initiatives are pro-peace, pro-progress, modernization, prosperity, pro-development and I think this is great. This is what world needs today, the world today needs peace, stability and prosperity… President Xi’s initiatives are really outstanding and I think they will inspire many nations, many countries… “He added that Georgia was one of the first countries to join Belt and Road Initiative in 2015, and noting that Georgia used to a part of the ancient silk road, stressed that to demonstrate Georgia’s support he initiated the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi in 2015.

Asked about his thoughts on the future cooperation in the Belt and Road format, PM said: “Georgia has a unique geostrategic location, which is the shortest road to the West, it takes roughly 15 days to transport goods from China to Europe.” He stressed, there is a big potential to develop the so-called Middle Corridor, along with Kazakhstan Azerbaijan and Turkey noting that Georgia signed a “clear roadmap with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan”. He said: “We have full understanding [about] how to increase capacity of this corridor , of railroads, ports and other infrastructure.”

Garibashivli said: “In Georgia we are doing lots of big infrastructure projects: east-west highway, we are now going to start a new project- deep sea Anaklia port, the capacity of this port after implementation of all nine phase will be about 100 million tons.” He also spoke about plans to modernize railway and east-west highway, which he noted, are both done by Chinese companies, adding “and we are quite satisfied with the work they do in Georgia.”

He emphasized that Georgia has a natural capacity to position itself as a transport, logistics, and energy hub adding that Georgia wants to start construction “of a new world class airport”, adding: “This is part of the Belt and Road initiative.” He also said: “Middle corridor is very important, in near future this will become very interesting alternative route, and we have to be creative, to act fast and of course we need full coordination and full openness and transparency.”

During the interview he also spoke about the free trade agreement with China, noting that Georgia was “privileged” to have this agreement and stressing that the negotiations started during his first term as a Prime Minister. He said the results have been tangible with trade volume between the two countries growing 400% in recent years and China becoming the 3rd trade partner for Georgia. He said: “Easily, if we continue to export more goods and products to china’s market, and vice versa, China can become number one trade partner for Georgia.”

Asked about the future prospects for bilateral trade, Garibashivli said: “China, of course, is very important for us. That’s why we fully support increase of trade, economic relations. I encourage Georgian businesses to do more business with China, to export more goods, such as wine, and other goods.” Asked what he expected Georgia to bring to Chinese market, PM mentioned “high quality agricultural goods, gold, copper, and other goods as well.”

He stressed that Georgia plans to open tourism centers in various cities of China, saying Georgia wants to promote tourism in both directions.

He also spoke why Georgia is attractive to foreign companies. He said in particular that “low taxes, low [level of] bureaucracy, low corruption, transparency” make Georgia attractive, adding that Georgia is “one of the freest economies in the world”. He also stressed that Georgia’s free trade agreements allow access to 2.3 billion consumers’ market. So, noted Garbiashvili “if Chinese manufacturing companies, or other companies, built branches, factories, or assembly lines, they could easily, without any tax barriers, export their goods to European markets…” He noted: “Georgian government is very pro-business, very open. So we provide maximum support and maximum comfort to Chinese companies.”

The anchor recalled: “In 2015 during your first premiership, you said in an interview that for the peace and stability of the region, the country has completely changed its approach towards its neighbors and chose to adopt pragmatic, rational and constructive policies towards them…” She then asked, how PM would characterize the [diplomatic] approach of Georgia given the ever changing global landscape we face now”

Garibashvili said: “My government is pro-peace government. We want peace, prosperity, stability for our people. Indeed, we managed to have peace and stability in Georgia for the last 10 years, so this is the only uninterrupted peaceful and stable period.” He then added: “Therefore we’ll continue this policy, constructive, pragmatic policy, which is aimed at solving our problems by peaceful means.” His vision he said is “to bring more prosperity to our people, development, progress, rapid modernization and transformation so Georgia can be tuned into a place of peace, stability and prosperity.”

When noted by anchor that in achieving this goal different countries chose different paths, which suits their conditions the best, China choosing modernization, and what’s PM’s take on China’s choice, Garibashivili said: “I think China made a very rapid change, and the modernization process that is ongoing right now is absolutely very impressive, and again [it]comes from President Xi, his policies and, his initiative, which brings more prosperity to Chinese people, and also this could be inspirational to other countries and other nations.” He said that since 2015 when he first visited China, “every year we see lots of changes, lots of improvements, rapid growth” adding: “I think this is fascinating, very impressive. Congratulations on everything you have achieved in last decade and especially during the leadership of president Xi” – concluded Garbashvilil.

During the interview Garibashvili spoke about the “long history” of people –to people contacts and friendship between the two countries, saying “people to people contact will add more value to our relationship.”