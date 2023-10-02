Karasin Says President Zurabishvili Suffers from “Political Schizophrenia”

On October 1, Grigory Karasin, Chair of the Russian Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, said Georgia’s President, Salome Zurabishvili, suffers from “political schizophrenia”.

Russian official, who is also in charge of informal talks with the Georgian government, was commenting on President Zurabishvili’s interview with the Lithuanian Public Broadcaster on September 29, where she said: “If Russia is not halted in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s next move could target the Baltic states or Georgia.”

Treading the official Russian line, Karasin asserted that NATO and affiliated non-governmental entities were steadily encroaching upon Russia. “They have effectively encircled our nation,” he said, emphasizing Ukraine was the “last frontier” in this confrontation.

Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of Georgia’s Parliament, responded to Karasin’s comments on October 2, On the one hand, he said it was “unacceptable” for any representative of a country to disrespect Geogia’s head of state. But on the other hand, Papuashvili took a swipe at Zurabishvili saying, “The only thing that truly aids Russian criticism is the violation of Georgia’s Constitution. Violations of the Constitution breed instability, affecting the relationships among constitutional bodies. Russia benefits from such turmoil.”

For the visits to Europe that were not validated by the government, Papuashvili and the ruling Georgian Dream are taking Zurabishvili to the Constitutional Court for what they see as a violation of Georgia’s Constitution

