Reporting before the parliament, Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili revealed that Chinese-Singaporean and Swiss-Luxemburg consortia are among the finalists of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port private partnership selection competition. According to Levan Davitashvili, no Russian companies participated in the selection competition.

Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US Department of State, Ambassador James O’Brien, reacted to the NBG’s recent decision over the US-sanctioned Partskhaladze, stressing that the independent National Bank is crucial to the country’s robust economy. In a written communication with Georgian online media outlet Accentnews, Ambassador O’Brien said he is concerned with the NBG’s decision and warned of the sanctions risk for those who conduct transactions with individuals and entities under international sanctions, including former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze.

Opposition representatives and civic activists held a protest rally in front of the parliament building, expecting Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, summoned by the parliamentary opposition through an interpellation procedure over the Shovi tragedy. Under the banner reading “Arrest the Russian Agent Otar Partskhaladze,” demonstrators called for prosecuting FSB-linked Otar Partskhaladze” and an investigation into the Shovi tragedy, citing allegations of government negligence.

Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri dismissed the allegations raised by the parliamentary opposition over the failure of early warning and delays in the rescue operation during the Shovi landslide. Minister Gomelauri further claimed that the rescue operation would not be safe at night even with a modern helicopter, noting that the Ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter is used in search and rescue operations. Parliamentary opposition believes that the lack of an early warning system and delays in the rescue efforts contributed to the Shovi tragedy, accusing the minister of unprofessionalism and negligence.

Parliament adopted the controversial Defense Code, overhauling the compulsory military service. Under the revised Defense Code, effective from 2025, all conscripts will be under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Defense Ministry, departing from previous practice. The revised Defense Code also foresees a substantial fee increase for postponing conscription, allowing for only one one-year deferral for conscripts under 25.

Late Friday evening, a member of the Tbilisi City Council from the opposition United National Movement (UNM), Irakli Edzgveradze, was assaulted and severely beaten in the Gldani district of Tbilisi, allegedly by the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) supporters. Edzgveradze claimed the attack was a follow-up to the confrontation between him and Tbilisi Council’s GD member Kote Zarnadze. According to media reports, several UNM members, including ex-leader Melia, were also beaten and detained by the police.

A source close to Russia-occupied de facto Tskhinvali authorities revealed to the local media outlet “Sapa Tskhinval” that restoring the transit route from Georgia to Russia through South Ossetia under equal conditions is entirely acceptable and even crucial for Tskhnvali. According to some Russian online media outlets, the possibility of restoration of the transit route through South Ossetia was discussed at the Russo-Georgia Business Council held in Vladikavkaz.