Opposition, Civic Activists Hold Protest in Front of Parliament

Opposition members and civic activists are holding a protest rally in front of the Parliament building, where today’s parliamentary session will see the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili, address the MPs regarding the the Anaklia Deep Sea Port, along with Minister of Internal Affairs, Vakhtang Gomelauri, who was summoned by the parliamentary opposition through an interpellation following the Shovi tragedy.

At the rally, themed ‘Against Russian Agents,’ features protesters called for the prosecution of Otar Parstskhaladze, a former Prosecutor General of Georgia, sanctioned by the U.S., under the banner reading ‘Arrest the Russian Agent Otar Parstkhaladze.’

The demonstrators are also demanding an investigation into the Shovi tragedy, citing allegations of government negligence. Their concerns include the lack of an SMS early warning system in the area and delays in rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Parliament has raised security to ‘yellow’, restricting access to its premises and deploying police personnel to secure the area.

Comments from the Rally

Igor Narmania (United National Movement): We will “welcome” the Russian collaborationist minister [refers to the Minister of the Interior] who destroys our future every day, who shields Russian spies and is also responsible for the Shovi tragedy. He should be aware that in a normal state he will definitely be tried for safeguarding Russian spies. He himself is also a Russian spy, this has been confirmed and we know it well… Therefore, we must give a proper answer to Minister Gomelauri.

Elene Khoshtaria (Droa party): Gomelauri cannot come here in a business as usual manner. The only way to deal [with the government] is to push forward and this is how we should proceed…Today Gomelauri is coming here and the activists will wait for him. We will be here and create discomfort for him.

Dachi Natroshvili (student, protester): We want to “welcome” him [minister Vakhtang Gomelauri] because a lot of questions and problems have accumulated. It has become customary for the Georgian Dream to avoid responsibility and Vakhtang Gomelauri is one of the examples of it.

