State Department: Those carrying out transactions with Partskhaladze risk sanctions

The US State Department, in its written response to Formula TV’s inquiry about the NBG’s reversal of its decision on Otar Partskhaladze, expressed concern about the NBG’s decision and warned of the risks of possible sanctions for individuals who conduct transactions with Otar Partskhaladze.

The NBG’s decision reversed its earlier decision and effectively allowed Partskhaladze to access his bank accounts and conduct banking transactions in Georgia. The State Department said it “regretted the National Bank of Georgia’s decision.” The State Department also said that individuals and entities that engage in transactions with Partskhaladze or other persons sanctioned by the US under the Russia-related sanctions are putting themselves at risk of sanctions.

In its written response to the inquiry, the State Department also noted that Georgia’s banking system is one of the best achievements in Georgia’s democratic history and emphasized that an independent national bank is the cornerstone of a healthy economy in any country.

Also Read: