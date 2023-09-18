NBG Blocks Accounts of Sanctioned Partskhaladze

The National Bank of Georgia said it froze assets and restricted transactions of Otar Partskhaladze, thus implementing the personal restrictive measures by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for individuals listed as sanctioned persons (SDN list). The Bank underscored its full commitment to complying with the prescribed sanctions regimes.

NBG’s official release says Georgia’s financial institutions in Georgia comply with the financial sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom against the Russian Federation as of February 26, 2022. NBG said its Order No 208/04 of August 4, 2023, established the rules for implementing such sanctions.

