MoJ Recommends to Revoke Partskhaladze’s Georgian Citizenship

The Ministry of Justice of Georgia made a statement saying that “the State Agency for Development of Services has deemed it appropriate to revoke the citizenship of Otar Partskhaladze. This conclusion has been sent to the President of Georgia.”

Otar Partskhaladze, a former Prosecutor General and Bidzina Ivanishvili crony, sanctioned on September 14 by the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assents Control for channeling malign Russian influence in Georgia has dual Georgian and Russian citizenship. The next day after his sanctioning President Zurabishvili announced that “no document regarding the Georgian citizenship of Otar Partskhaladze has been submitted to the President.“

The organic law on Georgian citizenship reads that in case of acquiring foreign citizenship, the decision on granting consent to retain the Georgian citizenship shall be taken by the President of Georgia in accordance with the procedure established by the Law.

