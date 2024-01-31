Conservative Movement/Alf-info Ordered to Pay GEL 232,705 by National Enforcement Bureau

The pro-Russian, anti-liberal Conservative Movement/Alf-info party was ordered on January 25 to pay GEL 233 000 (around USD 86,900) by the National Enforcement Bureau of the Georgian Ministry of Justice. According to the party, the payment must be made within 7 days of receiving the order. Property will be confiscated and accounts frozen if the party fails to pay on time.

In June 2022, the Conservative Movement was fined for inaccuracies in its 2021 declaration, namely that the party had no financial turnover in December while opening a number of party offices. The Audit also found omissions in the reporting of non-monetary donations, such as spending on branded materials and renovations to regional offices. In addition, the party was scrutinized for renting offices without contracts, for a total of about 72 thousand GEL. The party didn’t pay the fine.

The party statement said: “The Georgian Dream, which has turned to the Western course and the regime of attacking the conservative flank, has dealt another blow to the Conservative Movement. After exerting pressure on the party’s donors, it has now demanded from the Conservative Movement, through the National Bureau of Enforcement of the Ministry of Justice, immediate payment of the fine of GEL 232,705.74 imposed by the State Audit Service. The party has also been added to the list of debtors.”

