Public Defender: Justice Ministry Ends Prisoners’ Full-Body Strip Searches

The Georgian Public Defender’s Office said the Justice Ministry agreed to stop fully stripping inmates during body searches, a controversial practice that some women reported amid ongoing protests and which human rights advocates said amounted to “torture” and “degrading” treatment.

The Public Defender brought the lawsuit before the Constitutional Court on February 5, challenging the regulation of penitentiary establishments that allowed ordering detainees and convicts “to completely undress or strip specific parts of the body” during a full search.

The Public Defender’s stated that the Justice Ministry informed the court on June 11 that this practice has been changed, “and the current regulation has fully resolved the issues that became contentious for the plaintiff.”

The announcement comes amid heightened public scrutiny over the treatment of detainees, particularly toward women detained or searched in connection with recent anti-regime protests. Some women have publicly said that they were stripped fully naked and ordered to do squats during searches at their homes or in detention facilities.

That included prominent activist Kristina Botkoveli, also known as Nancy Woland, who said she was forced to strip fully naked during a police search of her home on February 1. Another woman, detained on January 13 during a protest at the restaurant Babilo, where a corporate event for judges was taking place, told TV Pirveli that she too was ordered to strip completely while in custody. She described the experience as “very unpleasant.” Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the opposition Droa party, reported similar treatment.

The reports drew condemnation from human rights advocates, including former Ombudsperson Nino Lomjaria, who said such treatment was equal to “torture, inhuman, and degrading treatment and is illegal.” She emphasized the emotional toll on women, noting that many victims are discouraged from speaking out due to the fear of the public spotlight.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული