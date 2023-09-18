Georgian Delegation Headed by PM Garibashvili Attends UNGA Session

On September 16, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, accompanied by the Georgian delegation, began his visit to New York, USA, to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. He will address the participants of the General Assembly and hold a number of high-level bilateral meetings during his visit.

Prime Minister’s meeting with the President of Turkey

On September 18, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan within the framework of his visit. During the meeting, the parties discussed regional security issues, achievements of the strategic partnership between the countries and prospects for future cooperation.

According to the press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Press Office, Garibashvili underlined the progress made in the economic and political cooperation between Turkey and Georgia and noted that the existing bilateral projects “are a clear example of effective strategic cooperation, sustainable development and reliable partnership between Georgia and Turkey, which will bring more economic independence, security and prosperity to both countries”.

The Prime Minister also thanked President Erdoğan for his country’s support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

According to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, the parties also discussed the importance of implementing the Middle Corridor project. The Turkish president emphasized that the speedy implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a top priority and thanked Georgia for its support following the major earthquakes in Turkey in February. The two leaders also stressed the importance of increasing the volume of trade between Turkey and Georgia from $3 billion to $5 billion.

Foreign Minister’s meeting with German counterpart

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. During the meeting the parties discussed Georgia’s way to EU integration. According to the press release of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Darchiashvili informed his counterpart about Georgia’s progress in implementing the 12 recommendations of the European Commission and expressed hope that Georgia’s efforts would be taken into account when making the decision on granting the candidate status.

In addition, the Ministers reviewed the issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and the close partnership between the two countries. The press release notes that Ilia Darchiashvili also thanked his colleague for Germany’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

