Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.9% in August

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 0.9% in August 2023, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on September 4. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.7%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (10.9% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (5.0% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.4% increase); transport (7.9% decrease); and health (7.3% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.1% increase) and transport (1.6% increase).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased this month for the following subgroups: vegetables (19.3%); milk, cheese and eggs (3.4%); fruit and grapes (1.7%); fish (1.0%); coffee, tea and cocoa (0.4%); meat (0.3%). At the same time, prices decreased for bread and cereals (-1.2%) and for oils and fats (-1.1%);

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)