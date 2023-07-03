Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.6% in June

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 0.6% in June 2023, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on July 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices decreased by 0.7%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (17.7% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (7.4% increase); transport (11.6% decrease); and health (6.9% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in transport (1.5% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (0.8% increase); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.2% decrease).

Looking at food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices decreased this month for the following subgroups: vegetables (-19.1%); oils and fats (-4.9%); bread and cereals (-2.7%); milk, cheese and eggs (-1.6%); meat (-0.6%). At the same time, prices increased for fish (3.3%);

