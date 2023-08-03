Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.3% in July

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 0.3% in July 2023, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on August 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices decreased by 0.04%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (11.1% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (6.3% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (4.9% increase); transport (12.1% decrease); and health (6.9% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in transport (1.8% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (2.3% decrease); clothing and footwear (2.0% decrease); food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.2% decrease);

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices decreased this month for the following subgroups: oils and fats (-2.8%), fish (-1.8%), milk, cheese and eggs (-1.0%). At the same time, prices increased for fruit and grapes (3.9%);

