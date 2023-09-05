EUHR Borrell Backs Enlargement Timeline ahead of Georgia Visit

The EU High Commissioner, Josep Borrell, endorsed the recent proposal by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to establish a timeline for EU enlargement. Speaking from Toledo, Spain, after an informal meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers from the 27-country bloc, Borrell expressed his belief that it is advantageous “to fix a political target, a horizon in order to give a political impetus to the process.”

He further asserted that such a timeline would also enable the EU to “be prepared for an enlargement that could affect ten more members of the European Union.” Borrell also stressed that the conflict in Ukraine has accelerated the EU enlargement, but emphasized that remains a merit-based process.

Remarks come as the EU High Commissioner is expected to visit Georgia on September 7-8. According to the media advisory of the European Union’s External Action Service, Borrell’s visit “will provide the opportunity to discuss progress on Georgia’s European integration path and exchange views on wider foreign policy and regional matters.”

EUHR Borrell is slated to meet President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiashvili. A joint press conference with the Prime Minister is foreseen. Borrell will also meet with representatives of all political parties and civil society.

The visit will also commemorate the 15th anniversary of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia, highlighting the EU’s commitment to Georgia’s security and peaceful conflict resolution. He will participate in EUMM-organized activities along the Occupation Line.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)