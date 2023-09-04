NGOs: Attempt to Impeach the President is an Attack on Georgia’s EU Membership Aspirations

Non-governmental organizations call on the Georgian government to stop the impeachment process of the president, stating that it is an attack on the country’s aspirations to join the European Union. According to them: “The impeachment of the president for her attempts at convincing the EU leaders of the need to grant Georgia the candidate status is a direct attack on the EU, which our European partners have also noted”.

The NGOs referred to Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution, which obliges both the President and the Government to take all measures to ensure integration into the European Union. “It is alarming that the government not only ignores its own obligation but also prevents the President of Georgia – the constitutional body – from implementing our historic choice” reads the statement.

They remind the Georgian government of the unwavering will of the Georgian people to integrate into the European Union and “call on it to stop harming the European integration process” by the impeachment of the president.

