Lars Checkpoint connecting Russia with Georgia. Photo: Georgian Revenue Service.
News

Six Stranded Ukrainians Allowed Entry into Georgia

Civil.ge Send an email 29/08/2023 - 13:46
18 1 minute read

Georgian border guards let in a group of six Ukrainians who were denied entry to the country on August 17 and were stranded  for 10 days at the Georgian-Russian Zemo Larsi (Upper Larsi) border checkpoint.

According to the MFA, the Georgian side immediately informed the Ukrainian embassy in Georgia about the Ukrainian citizens on the border with Georgia. The Ukrainian side explained that appropriate lengthy procedures are needed to resolve the issue from its side.

As the Georgian side was waiting for the relevant decision from the Ukrainian side, the health condition of one of the Ukrainian citizens near the border has deteriorated, therefore, according to the Foreign Ministry of Georgia, “the Georgian side has made a decision to let them enter the territory of Georgia, where they will wait for the completion of the relevant procedures”.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 29/08/2023 - 13:46
18 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

GD Reacts to EU Enlargement Plan Announced by Charles Michel

29/08/2023 - 17:34

Karasin: Russia Does Everything Possible so China and India Recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia

29/08/2023 - 14:39

Michel: “We must be ready to enlarge by 2030”

28/08/2023 - 17:23

The Daily Beat: 25 August

26/08/2023 - 09:00
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button