Six Stranded Ukrainians Allowed Entry into Georgia

Georgian border guards let in a group of six Ukrainians who were denied entry to the country on August 17 and were stranded for 10 days at the Georgian-Russian Zemo Larsi (Upper Larsi) border checkpoint.

According to the MFA, the Georgian side immediately informed the Ukrainian embassy in Georgia about the Ukrainian citizens on the border with Georgia. The Ukrainian side explained that appropriate lengthy procedures are needed to resolve the issue from its side.

As the Georgian side was waiting for the relevant decision from the Ukrainian side, the health condition of one of the Ukrainian citizens near the border has deteriorated, therefore, according to the Foreign Ministry of Georgia, “the Georgian side has made a decision to let them enter the territory of Georgia, where they will wait for the completion of the relevant procedures”.

