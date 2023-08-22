U.S. Amb. Degnan Regrets Lack of Progress in Reducing Polarization, Speaks of Enduring Partnership

In a farewell interview with Radio Liberty, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Georgia, Kelly Degnan, said she would have wished to have made “more progress in helping Georgians overcome deep polarization.” She highlighted the significance of people coming out to vote in upcoming parliamentary elections in a wide-ranging conversation. She said long-term election observation was the key to instilling confidence in the process since “bad things happen not just on election day.”

The summary below is based on a published Georgian version of the interview.

Reforms, elections

Amb. Degnan spoke about the destructive role that polarization played in Georgian politics and said it started before her arrival and was particularly aggravated after “Gavrolov’s night” and the following the October 2020 elections, the results of which the opposition contested. While welcoming the “bravery” of the political leaders to negotiate the end of that crisis with EU and U.S. mediation, she lamented the non-adherence to the “April 19 agreement”, saying, “none of the major parties followed” it, which “created a new basis for polarization.”

Amb. Degnan stressed that the April 19 agreement, like the twelve conditions for EU candidacy, dealt with “the same thing, the completion of reforms that Georgia has been pursuing” and urged for more visible progress, saying the EU member states are “observing how eager Georgia is to implement these tasks.”

She stressed that the Georgian people “made a clear choice in favor of European future,” which places responsibility on “each political leader” to work towards this objective.

When prompted by the journalist about the upcoming parliamentary elections, she called Georgians to “come out and take part in elections, to make sure that your voice is heard and your vote – counted.” Ambassador pledged support to voter education, especially in light of most precincts’ transition to electronic voting.

She also emphasized the importance of long-term election observation, regretting that it could not have been done in 2020 due to the constraints imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Amb. Degnan noted that “bad things happen not just on election day, but months before: people are intimidated, votes are bribed, people are threatened with losing their jobs if they don’t vote the way they should.” She said the early election observation is crucial for ensuring voter confidence.

Strengthening Transparency and Accountability

Highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability in Georgia’s governance, Amb. Degnan said: “It’s a very important issue, and one of the things that Georgia has been working on for many years is increasing transparency, whether it’s the work of the parliament, the courts, or the executive.”

She emphasized the role of independent agencies, such as the State Audit Office, State Inspector’s Service, civil society organizations, and free media, in ensuring government accountability. In this context, she recalled the “foreign agents’ law,” which was withdrawn following public protests, and expressed hope that “this chapter will be closed and similar legislation won’t resurface.”

She acknowledged progress in judicial reform but said “more needs to be done.”

Response to Criticism from the Ruling Party

Answering the question about criticism from the ruling majority, Amb. Degnan said, “Politicians say what they have to say – even when they know it is not true” and that “she is not taking it personally.” She argued the choice of the Georgian people for Europe is “very clear” and has been voiced repeatedly. Ambassador said the U.S. has been standing by Georgia’s efforts in partnership for 30 years.

She acknowledged that “There are people who are trying to undermine the close, strong U.S.-Georgia partnership,” saying these efforts are driven by “private interests” and aim not only to discredit the U.S. but also to silence pro-European, pro-democracy voices in Georgia.

“I think the Georgian people are smart enough” to see through these tactics of “Russian and pro-Russian disinformation,” Amb. Degnan emphasized and pledged continued U.S. support. “We will stand with Georgia until the Georgian people aspire to a democratic future,” she stated.

Caution with China

Speaking about Georgia’s recent deal on strategic partnership with Beijing, Amb. Degnan cautioned against making “hasty political commitments” to China, emphasizing the need for transparency and ensuring that agreements are in Georgia’s best interest.

She particularly noted that “the joint statement that was signed is quite loaded with political commitments that Georgia has made,” but no reciprocal assurances of support to Georgia’s territorial integrity were made by China. “And this is the main priority of this country – to ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially considering that 20% of its territory is occupied by Russia – a country with which China is developing closer and closer relations,” Ambassador stressed.

Vigilance on Russia Sanctions

Amb. Degnan emphasized the importance of vigilance with regard to sanctions and export controls. She emphasized that these measures are aimed at restricting Russia’s access to components and equipment that could contribute to the war in Ukraine, in particular to the production of destructive weapons targeting civilian infrastructure. The goal is to limit Russia’s ability to prolong the war by restricting its access to the tools it uses in its military efforts.

Path to NATO Membership

Highlighting the robustness of U.S.-Georgia military cooperation, Amb. Degnan said, “US-Georgia military cooperation is stronger than ever,” as evidenced by joint military exercises, shared service, and sacrifice, indicating a close and enduring partnership.

Acknowledging Georgia’s unique position as a neighboring country and its experience with Russian occupation, Amb. Degnan expressed concern about Russia’s continued efforts to manipulate territorial recognition discussions, recognizing Georgia’s challenges in this respect.

Underscoring a broader goal, Ambassador Degnan reiterated that the core purpose of the U.S.-Georgia military partnership is to prepare Georgia for NATO membership. This strategic step is integral to strengthening the nation’s defense mechanisms and safeguarding its territorial sovereignty.

At the end of the lengthy interview, she explained that the Annual National Program (ANP), a joint document between Georgia and NATO members, is a “guiding tool.” If Georgia commits itself to the essential political reforms required for both EU and NATO membership, and if its leaders demonstrate the determination to fulfill the commitments outlined and the requirements of the ANP, Ambassador said, “it would be difficult for any EU or NATO member to reject an allied country.” Ambassador acknowledged, however, that significant work lies ahead and emphasized that the current moment demands proactive efforts.

