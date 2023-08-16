Ministry of Economy Clarifies the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics and Its Action Plan

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili approved the National Transport and Logistics Strategy 2023-2030 and its Action Plan 2023-2024, prepared by the Ministry of Economy, during August 14 Government meeting.

According to the Government’s press release, “the strategy includes a long-term vision, goals and objectives to promote the establishment of Georgia as a regional transportation and logistics hub”. The Ministry notes that the strategy also focuses on ensuring the safety of transport operations, which is why it is planned to raise safety standards in the country’s transport sector.

On August 16, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development additionally clarified with Interpressnews that the main objective of the 2023-2030 National Transport and Logistics Strategy and its Action Plan for 2023-2024 is to study the possibility of developing a high-speed railway between Georgia and neighboring countries.

According to the Ministry’s clarification: “The strategy pays special attention to the development of transport infrastructure, which will increase access to infrastructure and promote mobility. In particular, as mentioned in the strategy, by the end of 2030 a total of 760 km of highways will be built. Railway modernization will be completed by 2024, which will reduce travel time. In addition, it is planned to study the possibility of developing high-speed railways in Georgia and neighboring countries, on the basis of which future steps will be determined”.

The statement by the Ministry reads that 48 activities are planned within the framework of the Strategy Action Plan for 2023-2024. These activities “concern the implementation of transport infrastructure projects, the introduction of international standards and EU regulations/directives, the digitalization of the transport and logistics sector (including the introduction of the one-window principle in ports, the digitalization of transport documents), the signing of bilateral and multilateral agreements for the promotion of international transport, development of new educational programs in the field of transport and logistics, etc.”.

In addition, the Action Plan provides for increasing the efficiency and competitiveness of the logistics sector, the development of human capital and, at the same time, the sustainable development of transport sectors, safe connections and corridors. It also provides for the regulation of intercity passenger transport, the reform of the railway sector and the reform of inland water transport.

Meanwhile, the government, at its August 14 meeting also established the Interdepartmental Commission for the Development of the Transport and Logistics Sector of Georgia. According to the Ministry “a new consultative body has been created, which will include the heads of the agencies responsible for the development of the transport and logistics sector.” The Commission will meet at least twice a year to ensure a coordinated policy in this sector in response to current challenges and issues. In addition, working groups will be set up as needed to address transport and logistics issues and make specific recommendations, including the involvement of the private sector and industry associations.

