Georgian Citizen Sentenced to 12 Years for Terrorism

According to the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office, on August 15, the Tbilisi City Court found Tsiskara Tokhosashvili guilty of joining a foreign terrorist organization and assisting in terrorist activities, on the basis of evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Tokhosashvili was charged under Article 328 of the Criminal Code of Georgia (joining a foreign terrorist organization and supporting terrorist activities). The evidence examined during the trial “proved that the accused joined the terrorist organization ISIS and took an active part in the armed actions carried out by “Islamic State” on the territory of Syria.”

The court found the defendant guilty and “sentenced him to 12 years of imprisonment”.

Tsiskara Tokhosashvili, a citizen of Georgia, was arrested at the Tbilisi International Airport by the State Security Service on December 7, 2022. The State Security Service noted that Tokhosashvili, also known as “Emir Isa”, left Georgia for the Middle East in 2015 and joined the Islamic State. SSSG also said that Tokhosashvili was considered “quite an influential figure” among the members of the Islamic State and had close links with other influential leaders.

