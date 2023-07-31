PM Garibashvili Meets Senior Officials During Visit to China

During his visit to China, which began on July 28, the Prime Minister met with the President People’s Republic of China and held a number of other meetings with senior Chinese officials. He met with the Premier of the State Council of the PRC Li Qian, with President of the “Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank” Dzin Likun, visited Huawei demonstration center and took part in the opening of the bust of Georgian writer Shota Rustaveli at the Bejing Language and Culture University. In addition to the issuing today the joint statement on establishing a Strategic Partnership, a number of Memoranda of Understanding and other bilateral documents were signed with the view to deepen the cooperation between the two countries.

Meeting with the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qian

The development of the strategic partnership trade and economic cooperation were the main issues discussed in the meeting between PM Irakli Garibashvili and the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qian.

According to the government administration press release, the PM noted that China is a reliable trade partner for Georgia and ranks 3rd among Georgia’s largest trade partners both in exports and imports. The parties discussed the results achieved since the implementation of the free trade agreement with China, which reached 2 billion dollars in 2022.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the transit potential of Georgia and the importance of the development of the “Middle Corridor”. It was noted that through the Trans-Caspian and South Caucasus international transport route, Georgia connects China with Europe in the shortest possible time.

Regional initiatives in the fields of energy and infrastructure were discussed, “which will increase the possibility of the South Caucasus region becoming a link between East and West”, notes the press-release.

The positive indicators in the field of tourism were also discussed. The Prime Minister welcomed the fact that direct flights between Georgia and China have been restored, “which contributes to the increase in the number of tourists”.

The conversation touched on cooperation in the development of the digital economy, including the development of 5G technologies in the country and the creation of data centers, the Digital Corridor, and the establishment of a regional digital hub in Georgia.

After the meeting, a number of joint documents and memoranda of understanding were signed: a Bilateral Cooperation Plan between the Government of Georgia and the Government of the People’s Republic of China within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative was signed, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding on Investment Cooperation in the Digital Economy between the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia and the Center for Language Teaching and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China on the joint teaching of Chinese in general educational institutions of Georgia. Also, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Audit Service of Georgia and the National Audit Service of the People’s Republic of China, as well as an Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Intellectual Property between the National Intellectual Property Center of Georgia and the National Intellectual Property Administration of the People’s Republic of China.

Meeting with the President of the “Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank” Dzin Likun

PM Garibashvili met with the President of the “Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank” Dzin Likun

According to the government administration, the sides discussed the main directions of the cooperation agenda between Georgia and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, including energy security and green and renewable energy.

The PM noted that Georgia is implementing important infrastructure projects to strengthen inter-regional and intra-regional connectivity, and that Georgia can play an important role in improving regional connectivity and creating a desirable investment environment at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

Visit to the Huawei Demonstration Center

As part of the visit PM Garibashvili visited Huawei demonstration center, according to the press office of the government administration.

PM Garibashvili was hosted by the chairman of the board of directors of Huawei, Dr. Liang Hua.

Irakli Garibashvili visited the company’s exhibition hall, which presents the latest digital technologies, such as the fifth generation (5G) equipment, and also got acquainted with the real-world applications of new technologies.

At the meeting, Irakli Garibashvili and Liang Hua discussed the prospects of cooperation between Georgia and Huawei.

Liang Hua gave a global overview of Huawei’s activities and its 15-year work in Georgia. He endorsed Georgia’s “National Broadband Development Strategy” for 2020-2025 and highlighted the latest digitization trends, such as smart ports and digital energy.

Liang Hua expressed interest in supporting Georgia’s recently published “Long-term National Strategy for Development of Digital Economy and Information Society and its Implementation Plan” for the use of information and communication technology expertise. He expressed readiness for the company to contribute to Georgia’s ambitions to create digital, transport, logistics and clean energy regional hubs connecting Asia and Europe.

Unveiling of the bust of Georgian writer Shota Rustaveli at the Bejing Language and Culture University

Prime Minister Garibashvili attended the unveiling of the bust of the renowned Georgian writer Shota Rustaveli at the Bejing Language and Culture University.

