Prime Minister Visits China, Meets with President of PRC Xi Jinping

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. The meeting took place as part of the Prime Minister’s visit to attend the opening ceremony of the 31th Summer World University Games, where he was invited by President Xi Jinping.

According to governments administration, during the meeting, it was decided to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Georgia and China. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed Georgia’s appreciation for the long-term friendship and cooperation with China and thanked President Xi Jinping for the “Belt and Road Global Initiative”.

Garibashvili recalled China’s early recognition of Georgia’s independence in 1992, which led to the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. He reaffirmed Georgia’s strong support for the One China principle.

“I would like to reiterate that Georgia is committed to the idea of deepening trade and economic relations with China in many directions, and we are glad that important documents will be signed during this visit,” the Prime Minister said. He added that Georgia highly values its ​​friendship and partnership with China, and that he is grateful for China’s decision “to upgrade our relations to a strategic partnership, which “will bring concrete results and benefits to both sides.”

President Xi Jinping expressed appreciation for Georgia’s commitment to bilateral relations. He hailed the solid political trust and stable development of China-Georgia relations over the past 31 years. Recognizing Georgia as a friend and good partner of China, President Xi Jinping affirmed that China’s stance on promoting relations with Georgia will remain firm, saying: “China’s stance on developing relations with Georgia will not change, no matter how things develop in the international arena.” He announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries, marking a new phase in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two sides announced that during the Prime Minister’s visit to China, a joint statement would be issued on building a strategic partnership and taking bilateral relations to a new level.

