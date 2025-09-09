Zakharova slams Latvia’s plans to expel Russians as “monstrous example of neo-Nazism”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Latvia’s intention to expel 841 Russian citizens is “a monstrous example of neo-Nazism,” TASS reports. She noted that the Latvian authorities are acting solely based on nationality and are seeking to intimidate Russian-speaking individuals and those who support Russian culture. Zakharova stressed that these measures have no legal basis and contradict ethical and moral norms. She described the Latvian authorities’ decision as an attempt to forcibly expel the population from the country (TASS).

Intended effect: Such statements aim to portray the Baltic states as hostile countries that persecute the Russian-speaking population. This reinforces the narrative of “neo-Nazi” practices in Europe, justifies Moscow’s aggressive rhetoric, and strengthens Russia’s image as a defender of Russians abroad.

Volodin: France is tired of Macron’s disgrace

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that the people of France are tired of Emmanuel Macron’s eight-year rule, which he described as a “disgrace” to the country, TASS reports. He accused Macron of losing the trust of citizens, causing an economic crisis, increasing the national debt to €3.4 trillion (114% of GDP), and causing a decline in industrial production. According to Volodin, Macron interferes in the internal affairs of other states, seeking personal power in the EU, and cracking down on more popular politicians by depriving them of their voting rights. Volodin emphasized that Macron remains in power despite impeachment proceedings and repeated votes of no confidence in the government, which has become an “anti-record” of his presidency (TASS).

Intended effect: Volodin’s statement aims to discredit Macron and reinforce the narrative of a crisis in France. It is intended to demonstrate Western incompetence and internal conflicts in the EU, emphasizing that European leaders are losing the trust of their citizens and are unable to govern effectively, unlike the Russian political system.

Russian MFA warns of countermeasures in response to NATO expansion in Europe

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Issues, said that Moscow is taking NATO expansion into account in its military planning and is ready to take countermeasures if necessary. He said that the alliance is strengthening its military presence on the “eastern flank” by upgrading battalion tactical groups to brigade level and deploying forces in Bulgaria. Maslennikov stressed that Russia views these steps as aggressive and threatening to its security. He added that Moscow will not ignore such actions but remains open to dialogue with the West under conditions of equality and rejection of the militarization of Europe (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The statement aims to reinforce Russia’s image as a defender who is forced to respond to NATO provocations. It perpetuates the narrative of Western aggression and justifies Russia’s increased military build-up, creating the perception that Moscow is merely responding to external threats.

Turkish analyst: European intervention in Ukraine risks a world war

Turkish political analyst Umur Tugay Yücel said in an interview with RIA Novosti that direct European intervention in the Ukrainian conflict could provoke a third world war, but Western leaders will not dare to take such a step. In his opinion, Europe is not capable of waging war against Russia on its own, and Ukraine, not being a member of NATO, has no security guarantees. Yücel emphasized that there is no support for war with Russia in Western societies, and that an attempt to engage in conflict with a nuclear power would lead to global escalation. He noted that Western narratives find no support in the Global South or in other regions, which makes the West deeply isolated (ria.ru).

Intended effect: The material portrays the West as unprepared for a military conflict with Russia and as being in a state of deep isolation. It emphasizes the threat of escalation in the event of NATO intervention and justifies Russian military rhetoric as a necessary defense of national interests.