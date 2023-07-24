Gov’t, GD, Spent USD 1,879,999 on US Lobbyist Firms in 2021

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) plays a critical role in disclosing the activities of foreign agents operating in the United States, including lobbying on behalf of foreign principals. Recently, PM Irakli Garibashvili accused Mikheil Saakashvili and the United National Movement of a “shameful campaign against Georgia, fueled by millions of dollars from his family,” based on a report issued as a result of the government’s special request to FARA that documented the summary payment of USD 33,500 to various US lobbying firms during the first six months of 2023.

The latest semi-annual reports of the Attorney General to the Congress of the United States on the Administration of the FARA for 2021 show that Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, and its government also employ U.S. lobbying firms separately for different purposes. Civil.ge looked at the data.

When hiring lobbyists as a government, Georgian leaders are directing their efforts at strengthening bilateral relations with the United States, emphasizing foreign security assistance and foreign direct investment.

As the ruling party, the Georgian Dream hired lobbying firms to shape public perception and media coverage in their favor.

In total, both the government and the party spent USD 1,879,999 on lobbying firms throughout 2021.

In 2021, the Government of Georgia allocated USD 805,000.00 to retain the services of Chartwell Strategy Group, LLC. The firm’s primary objective was strengthening bilateral relations between Georgia and the United States. As stated in the report: “The registrant provided government relations and public affairs consulting to strengthen bilateral relations on behalf of the foreign principal. The registrant contacted Congress, the Administration, and media outlets regarding foreign security assistance and foreign direct investment for Georgia.”

DCI Group AZ, LLC, which was to shape public opinion and media coverage of “the Georgian Dream Party’s commitment to democracy,” received USD 999,999.00 for the six-month period in 2021.

Hogan Lovells US LLP was retained by the Georgian Dream Party for six months, providing legal advice, representation, and lobbying services. Their lobbying efforts aimed to “engage in public advocacy before officials of the Legislative and Executive branches of the U.S. Government affecting the interests of the Georgian Dream Party and the Government of Georgia.” The firm also collaborated with elected Georgian officials, including Members of Parliament, while acting under the direction and control of the Georgian Dream Party. The total lobbying expenses reported for the six-month period amounted to USD 75,000.00.

To compare, only the United National Movement hired a US lobbying firm in 2021. Cogent Strategies LLC was retained to “highlight the need for renewed U.S. engagement in Georgia to strengthen Georgian democracy, territorial integrity, and NATO integration.”

In addition, the firm helped edit and place newsletters and op-eds and conducted congressional outreach to key committees and caucuses to garner congressional support on behalf of the foreign client. While the financial details for the lobbying efforts were not disclosed in the first semi-annual report, the second semi-annual report shows an expenditure of USD 78,750.00 to the firm.

