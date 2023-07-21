Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili Visits Portugal

On July 20, 2023, Georgia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili, met with Portugal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, João Gomes Cravinho.

Glad to meet my Portuguese colleague @JoaoCravinho. We had a conversation on 🇬🇪-🇵🇹 bilateral cooperation that spans many areas and touched upon Georgia's progress on the EU integration path. We count on Portugal's firm support. pic.twitter.com/zQxPItZsWO — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) July 21, 2023

They discussed Georgia’s progress in European and Euro-Atlantic integration, including the fulfillment of the 12 priorities set by the European Commission, as stated in a press release from Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ilia Darchiashvili expressed hope for Portugal’s support in granting candidate status to Georgia and highlighted the significance of Portugal’s position in Lusophone countries for implementing the policy of non-recognition.

The ministers also delved into regional security challenges, particularly Russia’s war in Ukraine, and addressed the difficult humanitarian situation in Georgia’s occupied territories, underscoring the importance of partner involvement in resolving these issues.

Furthermore, they reviewed the main areas of cooperation between Georgia and Portugal, with a focus on economic, cultural, and educational collaboration, noting an increase in trade and business ties in recent years.

The successful operation of the Camões Centre at Tbilisi State University, which has sparked greater interest in Portuguese language and culture among Georgian students, was emphasized during the conversation. Additionally, they discussed the successful restoration project of the fresco of Queen Ketevan in the Graça Convent of Lisbon.

According to the release, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continue and further intensify the fruitful cooperation between Georgia and Portugal.

