Глава МИД Грузии находится с визитом в Португалии

During my visit to Portugal, had an opportunity to meet with @ASantosSilvaPAR, President of the Assembly of the Republic. We spoke about the friendly relations between our countries& highlighted core aspects of🇬🇪🇵🇹 bilateral coop. We put a special emphasis on 🇬🇪's 🇪🇺 integration. pic.twitter.com/StsGPW7HjZ