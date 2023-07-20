PM Garibashvili: “Last year, Ukraine was One of Those Interested in Us not Getting the Candidate Status”

On July 19, Georgia’s Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, attended a memorial service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral for those who disappeared after the war in Abkhazia in the 1990s and were identified and repatriated from the territory of occupied Abkhazia. In a subsequent media interaction, the Prime Minister discussed several recent developments in the country, addressing issues such as Saakashvili’s case, Georgia-Ukraine relations, and Davit Kezerashvili, the founder of “Formula TV.”

On Saakashvili

Georgia’s Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, addressed the recent FARA reports released by the US State Department, reflecting significant financial contributions from the ex-president’s family to lobbying companies in America, along with specific details of their activities. Garibashvili strongly condemned the former president, Saakashvili, accusing him of orchestrating a “shameful campaign against Georgia, fueled by millions of dollars from his family, aimed at tarnishing the country’s image and reputation.” He remarked: “What could be more shameful than when the former president, who ruled this country for nine years, this simulant man, [has] his family pay millions of dollars, spends million all over the world to damage the image of our state.”

The Prime Minister highlighted Saakashvili and other hostile elements as the driving forces behind the campaign, seeking to destabilize peace, stability, and economic development in Georgia. He drew parallels to the situation in Ukraine, stating: “It is in their interest that this peace and everything end, that there be war, destruction and trouble, such as is happening now in Ukraine.”

Garibashvili firmly stated that anyone opposing the country becomes an “enemy of the state”, criticizing those who endorse Saakashvili’s campaign and challenge the government. He said: “It’s about our state, my friends, and anyone who deliberately fights against our state is unfortunately an enemy of our state.” He also raised questions about the funding source for the anti-state endeavor and Saakashvili’s family’s undisclosed wealth, asking, “Where is this multi-million dollar anti-government campaign financed from?”

Regarding the incident with Polish doctors attempting to secretly take Saakashvili’s sample, Garibashvili expressed disappointment in their actions, saying: “Our offer was for Saakashvili’s family to bring any doctor, from any clinic, for on-site treatment. What we saw was neither on-site treatment nor an attempt to do so… the Polish doctors carried out an incomprehensible action.”

He also pointed out the involvement of Saakashvili’s former friends in Poland’s political campaign, suspecting their motivations to be driven by domestic political agendas. Garibashvili said that “Georgia no longer wishes to continue cooperation with the Polish doctors.” He also said that despite the “unconventional behavior” exhibited by the Polish doctors, Georgia’s offer for Saakashili’s family for an on-site treatment remains valid.

The Prime Minister also addressed Ukraine’s handling of Saakashvili’s case, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of not reacting to the evidence provided by Georgia regarding Saakashvili’s illegal crossing of the border of Ukraine. He questioned the lack of response and investigation, stating: “The question is, why has there been no reaction so far? And not only that they have not reacted, not only that they have not started an investigation, but that Saakashvili, the prisoner Saakashvili, is still holding an official position.” In addition, he also questioned the promotion of Giorgi Lortkipanidze [former Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Interior under Saakashvili] to the position of Deputy Head of Counterintelligence [of Ukraine], despite his involvement in the case.

On Ukraine

Garibashvili discussed recent developments in Georgia-Ukraine relations, specifically focusing on the Ukrainian Government’s support of Saakashvili. He highlighted the correlation between the West’s “second front” narrative and the Saakashvili case. Garibashvili said: “The term ‘second front’ comes from high-ranking Ukrainian officials,” recalling that “the Secretary of the Security Council of Ukraine had remarked that Ukraine wished to open a “second front” in Georgia and Moldova”, adding that while the current Georgian Government is not pro-war, Saakashvili’s previous Government would have initiated the war against Russia if it were still in power.

In addition, the Prime Minister also highlighted that the attention given to the Saakashvili’s case is illogical, considering the challenges faced by Ukraine, particularly in terms of counter-attacks and territorial occupation. He stated: “20% of the territory of Ukraine is occupied, more than a trillion dollars have been lost, tens of thousands of people have died, 20 million Ukrainian citizens are in exile…Some, approximately 7-10 mln, left the country, another 10 mln are internally displaced … Against the background of this tragedy and challenges… if you have time to comment on a loser, a simulant, this raises question marks.”

He said: “The whole world and the public saw that it was a shameful campaign involving some corrupt ex-politicians who were unfortunately bribed by them, and among them unfortunately some other so-called Europeans, the truth is one thing – this shameful campaign was put an end to by the Strasbourg court. That’s the main thing.”

Commenting on the recent diplomatic spat with Kiyv, the Prime Minister expressed his further disappointment saying that since the war started, Georgia was the only country from which an Ukrainian Ambassador was recalled, while other countries supporting Russia did not face such measure. The Prime Minister emphasized: “We don’t ask for gratitude from anyone, but this is a violation of friendship, diplomacy, and etiquette. When Kyiv was bombed, our ambassador was the last one to stay in Kyiv until the last minute. Such a man was sent to Tbilisi for an alleged ‘consultation.'”

Garibashvili then commented on Georgia’s EU aspirations and said that some countries, including Ukraine, were interested in preventing Georgia from obtaining the candidate status of the European Union. “I know that last year Ukraine was one of those interested in us not getting candidate status; unfortunately, this is a reality, many of our European leaders have confirmed this to me.”

In this context, the Prime Minister asserted that Georgia “”We are not “is not going to fall behind, today, yesterday, and tomorrow, we are always going to be ahead of Ukraine and Moldova.” He mentioned the recent assessment from the European Union and the European Commission that “confirms” Georgia’s lead over both countries, stating that according to various international and European criteria, Georgia is not only ahead of Ukraine and Moldova but also surpasses several EU and NATO member countries.

On TV Formula and Davit Kezerashvili

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili responded to a question from a journalist representing “Formula TV” and made a series of strong allegations against the founder of the network, Davit Kezerashvili. The Prime Minister stated: “Today, as far as I know… he summons opposition representatives and politicians and gives instructions [on political actions]… And how dare you, the representatives of Kezerashvili TV, ask me a question..?”

Furthermore, Garibashvili accused Davit Kezerashvili of being involved in “the biggest robbery in the 21st century.” He declared: “The man stole a billion dollars and is financing “Formula” and political parties with the stolen money of European pensioners.” Garibashvili made it explicitly clear that he considers those associated with Kezerashvili as “losers” who can only bring damage to the nation.