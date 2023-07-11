CSOs: Interior Ministry’s Tolerant Policy Towards Hate Groups Alarming

In response to the events of July 8, 2023, civil society organizations have expressed deep concern about the Interior Ministry’s tolerant policy toward hate groups. These organizations have raised alarming questions about “the ministry’s failure to fulfill its constitutional duties of safeguarding public safety and implementing preventive measures against crimes.”

According to CSOs, prior to July 8, hate groups publicly issued various statements which, the content of which should have alerted the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the real risk of violence. In addition, videos were circulating online urging citizens to protest the 2023 Tbilisi Pride Festival with the participation of the organizers of the July 5, 2021, mass violence. Despite the evidence, neither the Ministry of Internal Affairs nor the Prosecutor’s Office took any action.”

The joint statement by CSOs notes that contrary to its promises that the police would protect law and order, and despite being well informed of the hate groups’ intention to use violent methods to attack the Tbilisi Pride event, the Ministry of Interior allowed the counter-demonstrators gathered at the Vazha-Pshavela monument to move freely to Lake Lisi without any significant law enforcement obstacles. The CSOs state that the Ministry of Interior’s strategy failed to address the risks posed by violent groups, resulting in police cordon breaches and interference with journalistic activities. Hate groups broke into festival property, destroyed stage equipment, and burned inventory.

The statement also notes that instead of expressing solidarity with the oppressed groups and guaranteeing protection of their rights, the law enforcers escorted Zura Makharadze, one of the leaders of the ultra-conservative violent group Alt-Info, into the festival premises to show him and the other perpetrators of violence, that the festival organizers had indeed left, as evidenced by the the footage.

CSOs believe the current events are a continuation of July 5, 2021, where the investigation left the responsibility of violence organizers and the state unresolved, adding that instead of creating guarantees for the unhindered exercise of freedom of assembly and expression, “the state continues to promote the dominance of violent groups.”

Civil society organizations express their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and call on state institutions to act in accordance with the Constitution of Georgia and international commitments of Georgia:

To have a timely and appropriate legal response to violent calls and actions; to identify the responsibility of the organizers of violence in order to properly respond to violence and prevent further violent actions;

Protect the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ people, including their right to hold an event at their desired location without any interference;

Protect the media professionals from unlawful interference in their journalistic activities, to ensure their safety and proper exercise of freedom of expression, as well as to ensure timely and effective investigation of crimes against media professionals and punishment of perpetrators.

