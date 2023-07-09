President’s Administration Questions Validity of the Voting Procedure to Override Presidential Veto

The President’s Administration said that it had appealed to Parliament regarding the procedure for overriding the President’s veto on amendments to the Electoral Code legislation and requested the detailed information about the vote on 3 July.

Party Girchi, corroborated the doubts expressed by the President’s administration saying that Georgian Dream had falsified the results of the vote to override the presidential veto on the procedure for electing the CEC Chairman in Parliament on 3 July, and that in fact not 78 but 73 MPs supported the override.

According to Girchi, video recordings of the Parliamentary session showed that five Georgian Dream MPs were not present for the vote and other MPs voted to override the veto instead.

The absent from the voting were Georgian Dream MPs Givi Chichinadze, Beka Odisharia, Dimitri Samkharadze, Levan Kobiashvili and Kakha Kakhishvili.

If the allegations prove to be true, the voting results would have to be recognized fraudulent, as the GD majority would have needed 76 votes to override the President’s veto.

